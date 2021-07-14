Odisha Rising Foundation donates 220 oxygen concentrators in 20 districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its efforts to safeguard the frontline workers fighting the COVID battle, Odisha Rising Foundation (ORF), a city-based voluntary organisation, has donated over 220 oxygen concentrators in 20 districts including 51 police hospitals.

On Tuesday, ORF handed three oxygen concentrators to Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash. The foundation is working in 30 districts across the State to provide relief and support to the underprivileged communities during the pandemic.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, ORF's volunteers have been serving cooked food, ration and medicines to poor families besides protective gears to frontline workers. So far, it has reached out to over 5,000 families in distress across Odisha

The ORF initiative is part of its preparations to combat the threat of a third COVID wave, which experts predict, will arrive within four to six weeks.