STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC sets three-week deadline for repair of NH-215 stretch

The Orissa High Court has set a three-week deadline for repair of 163-km stretch of NH-215 between Panikoili in Jajpur to Rimuli in Keonjhar district.

Published: 14th July 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has set a three-week deadline for repair of 163-km stretch of NH-215 between Panikoili in Jajpur to Rimuli in Keonjhar district.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Savitri Ratho said, "This court directs the Collector Jajpur and Collector Keonjhar accompanied by the authorised representatives of the NHAI and senior level engineers shall immediately undertake a visit to the aforementioned stretches of NH-215 including the stretch covered by the three toll plazas, examine the present condition and put in place a plan of action for repairing the stretches in a time-bound and urgent basis."

"They will decide whether the task should be entrusted to Gayatri Projects (agency entrusted with the task of expanding and strengthening the NH) or any other agency but the timely completion of the repairs over the next three weeks must be ensured on a war footing," the bench said in its order on Friday.

The order also said, "The joint compliance report of the collectors of Jajpur and Keonjhar and the NHAI shall be placed before this court on the next date (July 26). Photographs/videos of the repaired stretches of the NH-215 shall be enclosed with the report."

The court issued the direction on a PIL filed by Mitra Bhanu Mohapatra and others. The petitioners alleged that their repeated pleas to the authorities had fallen on deaf ears and the people using the NH and living in the areas abutting it are undergoing severe hardship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Panikoili NH 215
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp