Retired professor, 2 sons arrested under Arms Act

Burla police arrested a retired professor of Sambalpur University and his two sons under the Arms Act on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Burla police arrested a retired professor of Sambalpur University and his two sons under the Arms Act on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Keshav Chandra Panda of Shriram Vihar and his sons Durgesh and Dinesh. They were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Rahul Sharma of Burla. Keshav was a professor in Sambalpur University’s Physics department and retired around 10 years back.

Sources said complainant Rahul had gone to inspect his plot near Hirakud railway station on July 12. To his surprise, he found that some persons had erected a boundary wall on his plot along the National Highway-53. Moments later, Keshav Panda and his two sons arrived at the spot. Rahul got into a heated exchange with the trio following which Durgesh brought out a double barrel and tried to kill him. 

Rahul ran away from the spot in fear before managing to record the entire incident on his mobile phone. He later lodged a complaint in Burla police station in this regard.

On the other hand, police also arrested two persons, identified as Basanta Naik and Magadhu Singh, basing on the complaint of Keshav. In his complaint, the retired professor alleged that a group of people led by Rahul and one Amit Guru demolished the boundary wall erected on the same plot along NH-53 near Hirakud railway station. They also allegedly assaulted his son Dinesh. 

Police said some people are being interrogated to ascertain the involvement of other accused in the case. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Burla S Dash said investigation is on to unravel the truth behind the incident.
 

