The chariot rolls in Bahrain 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Bahrain Odia Samaj and Iskcon organised Rath Yatra as well as a ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ in the gulf country to mark the nine-day annual sojourn of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

Indian Ambassador to Bahrain Piyush Shrivastava visited the Iskcon Jagannath temple on July 12 to take part in Rath Yatra celebrations, Shrivastava pulled the chariot, offered prayers and also spent some time with the executive members of Odia Samaj and Iskcon. The Ambassador praised non-resident Odia community for its efforts to preserve the culture of Odisha in a foreign country, Samaj founder Arun Kumar Praharaj said.

The chariot festival was followed by a Bhajan Sandhya, held on the virtual platform, on Tuesday. While Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb extended his blessings for the event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sent in his greetings. Apart from devotional songs, Odissi dance and ‘Ranapa’ were performed to showcase Odisha’s culture at the event in which renowned vocalists Sashmita Dash, Lalit Krushna Mohapatra, Odissi danseuse Somalia and Shrinika and classical dancer Saswat Joshi participated.

Speaker Suriya Narayan Patro, Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam Madan Mohan Sethi, representative of Indian Ambasador to Bahrain and international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik along with Jagannath devotees from 20 countries including UK, Ireland, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Vietnam, Kuwait and Italy also took part in the online event which was coordinated by ‘Biswa Odisha’ organisation of Bhubaneswar.