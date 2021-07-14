STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

The chariot rolls in Bahrain 

The Bahrain Odia Samaj and Iskcon organised Rath Yatra as well as a ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ in the gulf country to mark the nine-day annual sojourn of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

Published: 14th July 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Bahrain Odia Samaj during Rath Yatra in the gulf country | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The Bahrain Odia Samaj and Iskcon organised Rath Yatra as well as a ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ in the gulf country to mark the nine-day annual sojourn of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

Indian Ambassador to Bahrain Piyush Shrivastava visited the Iskcon Jagannath temple on July 12 to take part in Rath Yatra celebrations,  Shrivastava pulled the chariot, offered prayers and also spent some time with the executive members of Odia Samaj and Iskcon. The Ambassador praised non-resident Odia community for its efforts to preserve the culture of Odisha in a foreign country, Samaj founder Arun Kumar Praharaj said. 

The chariot festival was followed by a Bhajan Sandhya, held on the virtual platform, on Tuesday. While Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb extended his blessings for the event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sent in his greetings. Apart from devotional songs, Odissi dance and ‘Ranapa’ were performed to showcase Odisha’s culture at the event in which renowned vocalists Sashmita Dash, Lalit Krushna Mohapatra, Odissi danseuse Somalia and Shrinika and classical dancer Saswat Joshi participated. 

Speaker Suriya Narayan Patro, Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam Madan Mohan Sethi, representative of Indian Ambasador to Bahrain and international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik along with Jagannath devotees from 20 countries including UK, Ireland, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Vietnam, Kuwait and Italy also took part in the online event which was coordinated by ‘Biswa Odisha’ organisation of Bhubaneswar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp