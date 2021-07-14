Woman, 3 minors killed by lightning

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A woman and three children were killed after being struck by lightning in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was identified as 48-year-old Anupama Biswal of Badamachana village within Suliapada police limits. The minors were Babulu Naik (15), Sujit Naik (13) and Kumari Barsha Naik (12) of Baghuasole village in Chandua.

Sources said Anupama was sitting on the verandah of her house when she was struck by lightning. Similarly, the three minors had taken their sheep and goats for grazing when it began to rain. The trio took shelter under a tree when they were struck by a bolt of lightning.

When the children did not return home, their parents went to the field only to find them lying dead. Besides, eight goats and three sheep were also killed by the lightning strike.

All the four deceased were brought to PRM MCH for postmortem. Deputy Collector Sujay Pati said a compensation of `4 lakh will be provided to the kin of the deceased after receiving autopsy reports and other necessary documents.