Woman’s delivery held up for 11 hours at PRM-MCH  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Cesarian section delivery of a woman from Baripada town was delayed by almost 11 hours as the anaesthesia specialist was not available at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital here on Monday.

Husband of the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said when his wife was taken to the operation theatre, three others were in waiting for delivery as the doctor was apparently in Cuttack and had not returned. The incident led to outrage in the district headquarters town.

According to medical superintendent of the hospital Dr PN Mohapatra, it is mandatory that two anaesthetists must be present round the clock for emergencies. However, neither was present on Monday when the scheduled deliveries were to take place.

Sources said, many doctors at PRM-MCH are practising in private clinics in Baripada, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, mostly during weekends, while remaining away during shift hours. “Usually, two doctors in each department have alternate duty on Saturday and Sunday. I was unaware that none from the anesthesia department was available on Monday for scheduled deliveries. The matter will be probed and necessary action taken if negligence is found,” Mohapatra said.