Batteries of vehicles stolen from police premises

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A gang of thieves stole batteries and other parts of four vehicles parked inside the premises of Paradip Lock police station on Tuesday. Three trucks, along with a mini excavator, were seized by Kujang tehsildar for illegal sand mining from river beds on May 9 and handed over to the police.

Owner of the vehicles Anant Biswal, hailing from Katula, had deposited Rs 1.5 lakh as bond money for the release of two vehicles. After submitting the release order, Biswal alleged that batteries in all four vehicles were missing, the total cost of which was around Rs 1 lakh. He lodged an FIR in the local police station and submitted a memorandum to the Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and superintendent of police to conduct an enquiry in the matter.

IIC of Paradip police station Jugal Kishore Das refuted the allegations and said, “There is no chance of such a theft and all this seems pre-planned to avert paying the fine amount. However, we have launched an investigation to know more.”