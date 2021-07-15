STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Conducive weather bets better cotton yield

During sowing in May, the district received 41 per cent excess rainfall which helped in the preparation of land for sowing.

Published: 15th July 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Cotton crop grown in an agriculture field in Kalahandi | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Deficit rainfall in Kalahandi  after a few days of sowing of cotton seeds has raised hopes of a good produce this year. One of the major cotton growing districts in the State,  the crop has been grown on 65,000 hectare of land here in the current kharif season as opposed to 60,988 hectare covered last year.

During sowing in May, the district received 41 per cent excess rainfall which helped in the preparation of land for sowing. Dip in rainfall to 34 per cent in June and even lesser in July so far has proved conducive for cultivation of non-paddy crops like cotton, maize and arhar (yellow lentil). Last year, the entire area covered by cotton plantation was on non-irrigated land but this year around  6,750 hectare has been cultivated on irrigated and the remaining 58,690 hectare on non-irrigated land. 

An assessment of the cotton scheme office states that so far 70 per cent of the targeted areas have already been covered. The office sources further said, this year inter-cropping programme to grow arhar (in the ratio of eight lines of cotton and two lines of arhar) on 800 hectare in the cotton fields has been made. 

Cotton scheme officer Suvendu Kar said this initiative of arhar plantation will provide additional income to the farmers and help in pest control  as the crop will suck pests and bollworm. “We are hopeful that conducive weather this year will result in better quality and increased production of cotton,” added Kar. 

Kalahandi contributes around 40 per cent of of the total cotton produced in the State and is grown in areas like Bhawanipatna, Kesinga, Golamunda and Narla blocks. As experts say, cotton is one of those crops which is not affected by vagaries of weather as within its  long period of growth, fruit bearing and maturity, it gets ample scope to cover up any setback.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp