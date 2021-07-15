STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Major makeover of Sason Canal to improve water flow

The Sason canal under Hirakud Dam Project will undergo a major renovation to improve the flow of water. 

Published: 15th July 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sason canal

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Sason canal under Hirakud Dam Project will undergo a major renovation to improve the flow of water. The canal will be renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 63 crore using cementite composition duplex carpet (CCDC) technology. The detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the Irrigation department for renovation work has already been approved by the State government.

The use of CCDC technology will ensure that the flow of water in the canal is not stopped for a longer period for the renovation work. Sources said it will take around two months to complete the work using the new technology. If the old method of cement concreting was used, it would have taken years to renovate the canal, thereby disrupting water flow in the canal for a long period. 

This would have caused inconvenience to hundreds of farmers depending on the canal for farming. Around 2,150 hectare of agriculture land avail water for irrigation from the 22 km Sason canal. Executive Engineer, Irrigation Pramod Panda said around eight km stretch of the canal will be renovated under the project. The tender has already been floated and work is likely to begin in November this year, if things go as per plan.

Under the new method, an 11 mm thick concrete carpet will be laid on the canal bed which will help accelerate the flow of water. This apart, the carpeting will also prevent wild growth which hinders the flow and restricts water from reaching to the tail end. Around Rs 40 lakh is being spent for de-weeding the canal every year. The CCDC method will minimise the maintenance expenditure.   

Earlier, renovation of the Sason canal was carried out twice. While the canal embankment was strengthened at a cost of Rs 34 crore in 2002-2003, another renovation work was done in 2007-08 at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp