Norms go for a toss at COVID vaccine centre in Odisha's Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Social distancing norms went for a toss as beneficiaries jostled to get inoculated at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium exposing the loopholes in Cuttack Municipal Corporation's vaccination programme on Wednesday.

Around 2,000 people rushed to the centre leading to a stampede-like situation as elderly persons waited for their turn to get second dose of the vaccine. As per reports, CMC had decided to go for offline or walk-in vaccination programme at the stadium with a target to inoculate 600 persons above 45 years age with second dose vaccine.

But thousands of people due for their second shot rushed to the centre on the day. Both CMC officials and police deployed at the spot remained mute spectators even as people broke the queue and jostled for tokens.

"We had arranged the offline vaccination programme with a target to vaccinate 600 people. But around 2,000 people rushed to the spot and demanded to get vaccinated," said City Health Officer Satyabrat Mohapatra. "After distributing 600 tokens, though we advised others to return back, they crowded the centre. We were able to inoculate 600 persons with second dose vaccine," he added.

Intellectuals, however, have blamed the inefficiency and gross mismanagement of the CMC for the situation. "Had the CMC allowed walk-in vaccination programme in other UCHCs and UPHCs, then there would not have been a near stampede-like situation at the stadium," they opined.