Odisha extends partial lockdown till August 1, allows intra-state bus services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday extended the partial lockdown till the morning of August 1 with more relaxation to livelihood activities.

Announcing the decision, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said though the test positivity rate (TPR) in the State has come down from 5% to 3% in the last 15 days, the situation in three coastal districts of Cuttack, Khurda, and Puri has not improved proportionately.

While the number of coronavirus positive cases detected daily before June 1 was around 3,000, it has declined to around 2,000. However, a majority of the cases (around 70 to 80%) are reported from the 10 coastal districts clubbed in Category-B with Cuttack, Khurda, and Puri districts contributing 40% to the caseload.

“As the Covid situation in the coastal district is still not under control, the State government has decided to extend the partial lockdown for two more weeks. The weekend shutdowns will continue in the 10 coastal districts and night curfew will remain in force across the state. The weekend shutdowns have been lifted in 20 districts stacked in Category-A,” Mahapatra said.

He said the 20 southern and western districts and 10 coastal districts will remain in Category-A and Category-B respectively. However, there will be a greater degree of relaxation for livelihood activities.

All shops except malls are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm in Category-A districts as against 6 am to 6 pm earlier, while the timing for Category-B districts has been further extended by three hours -- from 6 am to 5 pm. Earlier, it was from 6 am to 2 pm.

In a major development, the State government has removed the restriction on public transport services. Intra-state movement of buses has been allowed from July 16 along with taxis and auto-rickshaws while the embargo on inter-state movement will continue till further order, the Chief Secretary said.

There is good news for fitness enthusiasts. The government has given permission for the opening of gyms and outdoor sporting activities sans the crowd. Spa and beauty parlours have been allowed with strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

However, parks and cinema halls will remain closed. Restriction on indoor shooting for the film has been lifted in coastal districts. Earlier, the government had lifted the restriction in the Category-B districts.

The Chief Secretary said that weekly and daily haats in the coastal districts will remain closed till August 1.

All educational institutions, coaching centres, religious institutions of the state will also remain closed and restrictions on social, political, and religious gatherings will be in force like before.