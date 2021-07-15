Odisha to have modern facilities for cancer care in 2-3 years: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha will become one of the leading cancer care hubs in the country with state-of-the-art facilities in the next two to three years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) scan facilities at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), he said that cancer patients from the State will no longer need to travel to other cities for treatment as the State government is establishing modern facilities within Odisha.

Stating that the existing facilities at AHPGIC are being upgraded and expanded to make it a leading cancer treatment facility in the country, the Chief Minister said work on a cancer hospital at Bargarh will start soon.

"Apart from the district cancer chemotherapy programme, we are also committed to providing better cancer care facilities to people with upgradation of existing radiotherapy units and creation of new ones at different districts of the State," he said and added the facilities would help in early diagnosis and treatment of the disease and recovery.

The Chief Minister said cancer patients had to face difficulties in availing MRI and CT scan services at SCB Medical College and Hospital. But now, these services will be available free of cost to the patients through the State government's 'Nidan' scheme. The Chief Minister on Monday had laid the foundation stones for two advanced cancer care centres in Bhubaneswar.

AHPGIC director Lalatendu Sarangi said the State government had provided the required infrastructure to

install the MRI and CT scan equipment in PPP mode at an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore at the institute. The MRI machine, to be operated by Manipal Health Map and installed at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore has the capacity to conduct 50-60 scans per day. The CT scan machine to be operated by Add Annex Healthcare Private Limited has been set up at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore and can conduct 200 scans daily.