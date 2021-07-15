Orissa HC launches its Telegram channel to provide real time access to information

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has created an official Telegram channel to provide advocates, litigants and members of public at large with real time access to information related to cases.

Deputy Registrar (administration and protocol) Debashish Mohanty said, "The official Telegram channel (https://t.me/OrissaHighCourt) which will start functioning from July 19 is expected to augment the court’s efforts towards making official information accessible online through the comfort of personal hand-held devices almost as soon as such information is published."

Subscribers of the channel can stay updated on Orissa High Court events, circulars, notices, press releases, cause-lists etc without having to frequently visit the court’s website or during times when the services of the website are inaccessible for any reason, Mohanty said in a press release on Wednesday.