Orphaned by Covid, girl seeks help

Life will never be the same again for 12-year-old Jyotishree of Bishnupur panchayat who lost her mother to Covid recently.

BALASORE:  Life will never be the same again for 12-year-old Jyotishree of Bishnupur panchayat who lost her mother to Covid recently. The child, currently staying with her uncle, Jogesh Parida of Nayabali village in the same panchayat in Baliapal, is staring at uncertainty with none to take care of her.

Her mother Rabati  Parida (45)  died of Covid on July 10 while undergoing treatment at the Jyothi Hospital in Balasore while she had lost her father Madhusudan Parida even before she was born. Rabati worked as second helper of Nayabali Anganwadi centre and conducted door-to-door awareness campaigns on Covid-19 when she got infected and was admitted to the hospital after testing positive on June 16. 

The only earning member of the family, Rabati’s death has cast a shadow on Jyotishree’s future. A Class 8 student, she wants to pursue studies but does not know how. “I have never seen my father and now I have lost my mother too. I live in a dilapidated hut and have no means to live by myself. My mother wanted me to become a teacher and I want to study. How long can I depend on my uncle?,” questioned Jyotishree, urging the district administration to facilitate her stay and studies with financial help.  

Many villagers have pledged support to the girl and have requested the government to help her .  Contacted, Baliapal tehsildar Deepak Kumar Das said he has instructed the social security officer to make all arrangements to include Jyotishree’s name in Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) scheme and ensure she gets all facilities.

