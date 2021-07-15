STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Stop oral rejection of documents or face contempt: Orissa HC to state government

It has warned the Revenue department of initiating contempt proceedings if the practice is not stopped immediately.

Published: 15th July 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed serious displeasure over "unending" litigations involving oral rejection of documents submitted for property registration at the offices of registrars and sub-registrars across the State.

It has warned the Revenue department of initiating contempt proceedings if the practice is not stopped immediately. The documents generally involve property transactions and collection of proper stamp duty and registration fee. 

In several decisions, the High Court had held that the sub-registrar or registrar is duty-bound to pass appropriate order as to whether the instrument (document) presented is registerable or not and there is no room for oral rejection of such instrument.

The series of orders had been even communicated to the higher authorities of the State. But, in spite of such endeavour of the court, there is no reduction in filing of this nature of cases. "As a matter of fact, this court finds at least three such matters on today's Board," Justice Biswanath Rath observed while disposing of one such petition.

"This has become everyday affair. This court finds there is no end to this sort of litigation," Justice Rath observed while directing the principal secretaries of Revenue and General Administration departments for issuing necessary instruction to the registrars and sub-registrars not to orally reject instruments submitted for the purpose of registration".

"This court further directs, in the event any such allegation involving this issue comes any further, there will be direction to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the Principal Secretary of Revenue department as well as the Principal Secretary of General Administration department for the attempt of the public authorities in unnecessarily wasting the valuable time of this court," Justice Rath said in his order.

The petition had sought intervention against illegal oral refusal to receive an instrument by the office of sub-registrar, Barchana in Jajpur district. While disposing it, the court directed the petitioner to resubmit his documents at the office of sub-registrar, Barchana within seven days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha government Odisha oral rejection
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp