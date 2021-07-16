STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1 more dolphin carcass found

The 5.9-ft-long carcass, weighing 45 kg, was handed over by fishermen to the forest officials of Kujang forest range who sent it for autopsy to the veterinary department at Erasama block.

Published: 16th July 2021 04:37 AM

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  The carcass of a dolphin was found ashore at the mouth of Jatadhari river in Mahala village under Abhayachandpur police limits on Thursday. This is the second such incident after a long-snouted spinner dolphin was found dead on the sea beach near Paradip Port gate number 5 on June 30. 

The 5.9-ft-long carcass, weighing 45 kg, was handed over by fishermen to the forest officials of Kujang forest range who sent it for autopsy to the veterinary department at Erasama block. The dolphin was then buried in the forest office premises. Range officer, Kujang Ranjan Mishra said the help of wildlife experts has been sought to determine the category of the animal. “The cause of death of the dolphin will be clear after post-mortem report is prepared,” added Mishra.

Frequent deaths of the rare aquatic animal have become a cause of concern, with their sightings already reduced due to industrialization and pollution. The brackish waters of the state coast, mainly Mahanadi, usually attract species such as Bottlenose, Irrawaddy and Humback which were often seen chasing fishing trawlers and roaming in the shallow lagoon waters during high tide but not anymore. “The death of two dolphins within a few  weeks off Paradip coast points towards indiscriminate fishing and release of chemicals and effluents by industries to the sea,” said environmentalist Amresh Naresh Samant.

