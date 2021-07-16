Berhampur ITI unveils State’s first grass art park

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Odisha’s first ever grass art park was unveiled by chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi on the Government ITI premises here on Thursday, marking the Sixth World Youth Skills Day. The park showcases beautiful sculptures wrapped with artificial grass. Across parks in Russia and Europe, such sculptures are widely found.

Speaking on the occasion, Bagchi said ITI, Berhampur, ranked 12th in the country, is a source of inspiration for the youth. “The innovative ideas adopted and put to practice by students of the institute inspires me to visit the campus often,” he said.

Principal Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy said, the green art park is an innovative concept adopted by ITI Berhampur which has the potential to attract interior and exterior decorative industries to the city. It will help create new entrepreneurs, hone skills of the institute’s students apart from giving a new brand value to the institute,” he added.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said ITI, Berhampur has helped change mindset of people towards institutes offering vocational courses. Berhampur Sub-Collector Keerthi Vasan V too lauded the students and staff of the institute. Their innovations like aerosol box and oxygen cylinder lifter had grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said.

Berhampur Municipal Corporation commissioner Siddeshwar Baliram Bonday said he was inspired by the green art sculpture. He said, ITI must tie-up with industries so that students get more employment opportunities.