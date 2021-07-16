Cuttack: Police detain three over tax evasion on gold transport

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police detained three persons in connection with illegal transportation of gold from Amritsar to Cuttack. Police also seized 27,800 pieces of gold-plated imitation jewellery and 2.29 kg mixed gold ornaments from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Malgodown police conducted a raid at Cuttack railway station on Tuesday evening and nabbed Gurjeet Singh and Manpreet Singh of Amritsar and Ranjan Sahoo of Baniasahi in Mangalabag.

Briefing mediapersons on Thursday, DCP Prateek Singh said during interrogation, Gurjeet disclosed that he was transporting the gold from Amritsar to Cuttack for trade. "From preliminary investigation, it was ascertained that there was a tax evasion. The Central GST officials have verified all the papers related to the transportation of gold ornaments," said the DCP.

Gurjeet was transporting the gold ornaments without paying the GST. The accused had not paid the I-GST of Rs 1.65 lakh to the government. While a penalty of Rs 1.65 lakh has been imposed on him by the GST officials, the department has collected Rs 3,23,118 from him including the tax and penalty, he added.