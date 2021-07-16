Odisha government exempts tax on buses for July
BHUBANESWAR: Commerce and Transport department on Thursday exempted payment of tax and additional tax for stage/contract carriages and buses of all educational institutions in the State for July. The State government had earlier exempted the taxes for the above-mentioned vehicles for three months - April, May and June - owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lockdown and weekend shutdown had affected inter-state and intra-state movement of buses. Besides with schools closed, their buses did not ply.