Odisha government exempts tax on buses for July

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commerce and Transport department on Thursday exempted payment of tax and additional tax for stage/contract carriages and buses of all educational institutions in the State for July. The State government had earlier exempted the taxes for the above-mentioned vehicles for three months - April, May and June - owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockdown and weekend shutdown had affected inter-state and intra-state movement of buses. Besides with schools closed, their buses did not ply.