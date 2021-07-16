STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Partial response to Odisha bandh

The agitators also blocked national highways at various places. However, essential services like healthcare were kept out of the ambit of the bandh.

Published: 16th July 2021

Workers of Left parties blocking the main road at Tinimuhani on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/ANGUL:  The six-hour bandh call given by Left parties along with Congress over price hike of fuel and essential commodities on Thursday was total in Kendrapara but evoked mixed response in industrial district Angul. 

Kendrapara witnessed a complete shutdown from 6 am to 12 noon  as commercial establishments, educational institutions, banks and private offices remained closed on the day. Roads wore a deserted look as there was no vehicular movement.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on National and State Highways passing through the district due to the bandh. Members of Left parties and the Congress organised rallies and staged protests at important junctions in different towns. The agitators also blocked national highways at various places. However, essential services like healthcare were kept out of the ambit of the bandh.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kendrapara Rajiv Lochan Panda said security was beefed up to prevent any untoward incident due to the bandh which passed off peacefully in the district. However, the response to the bandh call was partial in Angul. All the major industries functioned normally but shops and business establishments remained shut and road traffic was affected.

Workers of Left parties and Congress picketed at various places. Members of SUCI staged demonstration in front of petrol pumps and the Angul collectorate. Sources said operations at all coal mines in Talcher including those of NTPC, Nalco and JITPL remained unaffected. There was full attendance and the production normal. 

BJP dharna over PMAY beneficiaries
Sambalpur: The BJP on Thursday staged protest in front of the office of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Northern Division alleging discrimination to Western Odisha in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). BJP workers came to the RDC office in a procession and staged dharna. They also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor of Odisha over the issue. Secretary to the RDC VP Ekka received the memorandum from the BJP workers. Among others, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, his Sambalpur counterpart Nitesh Ganga Deb and MLAs of Rengali, Deogarh, Loisingha, Sundargarh, Talsara and Biramitrapur were present.

