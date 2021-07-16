RMD Kolkata employees join RSP

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Following SAIL’s decision to dissolve the headquarter of the Raw Materials Division (RMD) at Kolkata and bring mines in Odisha and Jharkhand under the control of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP), employees from RMD have started joining RSP. Post merger, about 22 employees including Asoke Kumar Kundu, ED (Mines) from the headquarter have joined RSP and were welcomed in a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

Nearly half of dozen remaining employees from Kolkata are likely to join shortly. Addressing the meeting, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dipak Chattraj, RSP said the merger has given the opportunity to add further value to each other’s functions, consolidate the business actions and fulfill the aspirations of the society and stakeholders.

Chattraj also emphasized on further strengthening of safety and environment standards at the RSP and its mines. EDs, Pankaj Kumar, SR Suryavanshi and PK Satapathy along with a host of senior RSP executives also participated. The Barsuan, Taldihi, Kalta iron ore mines in Sundargarh and Bolani in Keonjhar have come into the fold of RSP.