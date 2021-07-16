STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 220 cr storage structure ray of hope for Koel project

This apart, Rs 57.27 crore has been sanctioned for another ISS project on Deo river in Nuagaon block in the adjacent Birmitrapur.

Published: 16th July 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 09:33 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  In a ray of hope for the proposed Koel barrage project near Hamirpur in RN Pali which has not taken off since its foundation stone was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2013, the State government has sanctioned Rs 220 crore for an in-stream storage structure (ISS) on the river. 

This apart, Rs 57.27 crore has been sanctioned for another ISS project on Deo river in Nuagaon block in the adjacent Birmitrapur. Both the projects envisage adequate water for consumption and irrigation. The Koel river project has been an thorn in the flesh for the ruling BJD for delay in its implementation. 

The ISS at Hamirpur looks to addressing the issue of drinking water storage, stabilisation of mega lift irrigation and creation of a self-command area to irrigate 4,500 hectare of agricultural land during kharif and rabi seasons in Kuanrmunda, Bisra and Nuagaon blocks in Birmitrapur. RN Pali MLA Subrat Tarai claimed he has been pursuing the Hamirpur ISS project project since 2010 and tender process is underway for the same.

The storage structure would secure drinking water availability for the industrial township of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and also part of Rourkela Municipal Corporation areas. Besides, it will also address issue of drinking water shortage and facilitate irrigation in Birmitrapur, he added.

The project assumes significance as Koel river goes completely dry during summer largely due to water regulation in neighbouring Jharkhand. After the foundation stone for the project was laid by the Chief Minister, the Water Resources department had floated a tender for around Rs 445.50 crore in 2014 for a low-height-barrage-cum-bridge project at Baikuntghat. But the tender was dropped and the original proposal redesigned into a pick-up weir and the site changed to Hamirpur due to technical reasons. 

Tenders were cancelled twice for the pick-up weir and finally the proposal was replaced with the storage structure. Meanwhile, the government has also sanctioned three more structures for Ib and Safei rivers in Sundargarh at a combined cost of Rs 498 crore.

