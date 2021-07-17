STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre collected Rs 25 lakh crore tax from petrol, diesel in 7 years: Congress

The Central government which failed in dealing with the pandemic effectively also failed to control the prices of essentials making the public suffer more, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said.

Published: 17th July 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev

All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel, Opposition Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government and accused it of collecting Rs 25 lakh crore revenue in the last seven years by increasing tax on petrol and diesel. The party also asked the Centre to make expenditure of this money public.

Addressing mediapersons during her visit to Odisha, All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) president Sushmita Dev on Friday said that the hike in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and other essential commodities in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic has left people in severe financial distress.

“The inflation during the Covid crisis has adversely affected people across the country. The Central government which failed in dealing with the pandemic effectively also failed to control the prices of essentials making the public suffer more,” Dev said.

She also said that the price of petrol has already crossed Rs 100 in 24 states and diesel price is also set to cross this mark. She said that during 2014 when crude oil price in the international market was around $108, the price of petrol was Rs 70.

However, now when the crude oil prices have come down to around $72 per barrel, the petrol price has remained Rs 102 in places like Bhubaneswar and other parts of the country. The price hike is a result of excess Central tax on petrol, diesel and other essentials.  “Though Rs 25 lakh crore has been collected through taxes imposed on petrol and diesel, the Centre is yet to reveal details of this expenditure,” Dev said.

