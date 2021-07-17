STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ganjam man returns home after missing for 50 years

Being absent-minded due to a head injury in childhood, Simanchal Rana, had boarded a train from Mumbai to Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur instead of Odisha's Berhampur and spent fifty years there.

Published: 17th July 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

mental health, depression

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Fifty-one years after he boarded a train to Mumbai only to disappear without a trace, Simanchal Rana returned to Sahadev Tikarapada, a nondescript village in Ganjam’s Digapahandi block on Thursday much to the joy of family members who had presumed the 70-year-old dead.

Simanchal was traced in Burhanpur of Madhya Pradesh. In 1970, he had left his village for Mumbai in search of work. The plan was to return home to his wife and baby daughter after earning enough for the family. But fate had other plans.

Villagers said Simanchal hailed from an affluent family with landed property. He had an elder brother and two younger sisters. When he was in his early twenties, his family married him off to a girl of the nearby Palaspur village in 1968. The couple had a girl and everyone in the family was happy. 

Simanchal Rana

When Simanchal was young, he had suffered an injury on his head due to which he often remained absent-minded. Since he was whiling away his time without doing any work, his father-in-law asked him to go to Mumbai in search of a job. In 1970, he boarded a train to Maharashtra at Berhampur railway station, recalled Manoj Patnaik, a fellow villager.

In Mumbai, he worked for a couple of days with a contractor but unable to adapt to the new surroundings, he decided to return. However, instead of Berhampur, he boarded a Madhya Pradesh-bound train and reached Burhanpur where he spent the valuable 50 years of his life. Back home, Simanchal’s family launched a frantic search for him. Besides scouting various places across the State, they visited Maharashtra and Assam in search of him only to return dejected. Presuming him dead, family members had lost all hope of meeting Simanchal again.

Last year, owner of Burhanpur-based NGO Roti Bank Sanjay Shinde found Simanchal living as a destitute. He gave him shelter and food and tried to trace his family. Sanjay came to know that after alighting at Burhanpur, Simanchal was in police custody for travelling without a ticket. After his release, he did menial jobs including washing dishes in hotels. Over time, he lost strength to work and lived on footpath.

After getting to know about a place called Tikarapada in Odisha from Simanchal, Sanjay contacted his nephew Kammal Rathie, a Cuttack-based businessman. A volunteer of Indiacares, a group of professionals engaged in assisting people affected in the Covid-19 pandemic, Rathie contacted senior IPS officer Arun Bothra who in turn spoke to Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai. Once Ganjam police traced Simanchal’s house in Sahadev Tikarapada, a video call was made to Sanjay and the family recognised the man.

Rathie arranged the train tickets and Simanchal’s nephew Dhruba went to Burhanpur and brought his uncle back. Expressing gratitude to all the people who helped in reuniting Simanchal with his family, Dhruba said they were overjoyed on his uncle’s return.

During his absence, Simanchal’s wife and daughter had passed away. His family consists of elder brother Brundaban, his sister-in-law, nephew Dhruba and two married sisters. A stout young man when he left Sahadev Tikarapada, Simanchal now walks with a walking stick. But he is visibly happy in the midst of his loved ones.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Missing man Ganjam
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp