No admission for College of Teachers’ Education, Rourkela in 2021-22

ROURKELA: With the de-recognition of Rourkela-based College of Teachers’ Education (CTE) last year by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) due to inadequate faculty, admission in BEd courses for 2021-22 academic session is highly unlikely.

The Higher Education Department (HED) last month had urged the NCTE to restore affiliation of 15 Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) in Odisha and allow admission for the current session. They cited that steps were being taken to appoint adequate teachers through Odisha Service Public Commission (OPSC).

All the TEIs in Odisha including the CTE were transferred to the administrative control of the HED from the School & Mass Education (S&ME) Department in June. Citing a lengthy process for restoration of recognition, CTE, popularly called BEd College, said it will not be able to take admission for the second consecutive year.