Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 453 crore Covid aid to Mission Shakti

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced Rs 453.5 crore Covid assistance to Mission Shakti which will provide succour to 70 lakh women under self help groups (SHGs).

Each of the 336 Mission Shakti federations of the State will get an assistance of Rs 50 lakh for the construction of block-level Mission Shakti Bhawans, totalling Rs 169 crore. A revolving fund of Rs 84.5 crore has been provided for business development and Rs 200 crore towards interest subvention.

Expressing confidence in the strength of the women, the Chief Minister said that Mission Shakti has turned out to be a big institution covering 70 lakh women who are considered the driving force for State’s economic growth.

“You march ahead, I am with you,” the Chief Minister told the women and added that the Mission Shakti Bhavans will provide training to them and also have open sales outlets for manufactured goods.

He said that the women have enhanced the reputation of the Mission Shakti movement by their hard work, beginning from the management of temporary health centres to making masks and creating awareness among the people.