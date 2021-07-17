STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 453 crore Covid aid to Mission Shakti

Expressing confidence in the strength of the women, the CM said that Mission Shakti has turned out to be a big institution covering 70 lakh women who are now the driving force of the state's economy.

Published: 17th July 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced Rs 453.5 crore Covid assistance to Mission Shakti which will provide succour to 70 lakh women under self help groups (SHGs).

Each of the 336 Mission Shakti federations of the State will get an assistance of Rs 50 lakh for the construction of block-level Mission Shakti Bhawans, totalling Rs 169 crore. A revolving fund of Rs 84.5 crore has been provided for business development and Rs 200 crore towards interest subvention.

Expressing confidence in the strength of the women, the Chief Minister said that Mission Shakti has turned out to be a big institution covering 70 lakh women who are considered the driving force for State’s economic growth.

“You march ahead, I am with you,” the Chief Minister told the women and added that the Mission Shakti Bhavans will provide training to them and also have open sales outlets for manufactured goods.

He said that the women have enhanced the reputation of the Mission Shakti movement by their hard work, beginning from the management of temporary health centres to making masks and creating awareness among the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Naveen Patnaik Mission Shakti SHG
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp