STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government offices to function with 100 per cent staff  

The decision for full attendance of government employees was taken as most of them are fully vaccinated, a government order said.

Published: 17th July 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the weekly average of Covid-19 deaths has remained at 62 and the test positivity rate (TPR) in coastal districts is higher than five per cent, the State government has taken a calculated risk by ordering all departments and sub-ordinate offices to function with full strength effectively from July 19.

The decision for full attendance of government employees was taken as most of them are fully vaccinated. “All departments of the State government and sub-ordinate offices shall function with the full strength of employees with effect from July 19, 2021, until further orders. Most of the employees are now fully vaccinated and required to attend office regularly,” said an order of the General Administration department.

In case, an employee has not taken two doses of Covid vaccine for medical or some other compelling reasons, he/she must apply for an exemption to the authority concerned. Their applications will be considered on a case-to-case basis. 

“Employees who are neither vaccinated nor exempted would not be permitted to attend office and their absence will be treated as willful,” the order said. In the face of the second wave, the government had reduced the staff strength in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to 50 per cent with effect from April 19. 

As the situation aggravated, it further reduced the staff strength in all of its offices to 10 per cent from April 30 to June 1. During the extended lockdown from June 1 to 16, the percentage of attendance was increased to 30 and subsequently to 50.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha government offices Covid 19 Covid vaccination Corona virus
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp