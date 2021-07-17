STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two minor kids die as mother pushes them into well before attempting suicide

The condition of the woman is stated to be stable. Preliminary investigation revealed, the couple was not on good terms and often quarrelling over trivial issues.

The fire service personnel rushing Bhagyalaxmi Patra to the hospital after her suicide bid. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI (Odisha): In a shocking incident, two minor children died as their mother allegedly threw them into a well before attempting to commit suicide by jumping into the same
well over a family feud at Raikia in Phulbani district on Saturday.

Sources said Bhagyalaxmi Patra of Christian Sahi had left home with her daughter (9) and son (5) following a quarrel with her husband Rajesh on Friday night.

Police said she did not return home. According to eyewitnesses, the woman jumped into the well after throwing the two children.

The locals informed the fire station and the fire service personnel rushed the trio to Raikia CHC. The doctors declared the children brought dead. The condition of the woman is stated to be stable.

Police have launched a probe into the incident. Preliminary investigation revealed, the couple was not on good terms and often quarrelling over trivial issues. Further investigation is on.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

