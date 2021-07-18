STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ACF was set afire elsewhere, shifted to residence: Lawyer

Though police denied to divulge details, prima facie evidence point that Soumya suffered burn injuries at a different place.

Published: 18th July 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

On Saturday, a special police team recorded statements of the deceased’s father Abhimanyu Mohapatra and cousin Manas Ranjan.

On Saturday, a special police team recorded statements of the deceased’s father Abhimanyu Mohapatra and cousin Manas Ranjan.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The mysterious death of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra is only getting murkier with evidence pointing at the officer being burnt somewhere else before being shifted to his official residence. 

On Saturday, a special police team recorded statements of the deceased’s father Abhimanyu Mohapatra and cousin Manas Ranjan.

Abhimanyu with his lawyer Parthasarathi Nayak claimed that circumstantial evidences point towards murder and demanded verification of phone calls of daughter-in-law Bidya Bharati Panda and Paralakhemundi DFO Sangram Behera.

The special team, under supervision of Gajapati SP Tapan Kumar Patnaik, is overseeing the case in which the ACF succumbed to 90 per cent burn injuries on July 11. 

Immediately after the mishap, the official quarters was locked and opened only on Friday for the forensic team to collect evidence. Sources said, the team found several handwritten notes during the search but surprisingly, there were no traces of inflammable objects that could lead to the purported fatal fire mishap. 

What is more intriguing there were no signs of damaged or gutted property including plastic items and paper that would lend credibility to the claim that there was a blaze in the house.

Though police denied to divulge details, prima facie evidence point that Soumya suffered burn injuries at a different place. 

Later speaking to mediapersons, Nayak said circumstantial evidence in the quarter indicates that no fire occurred inside it.

There should have been some foul smell of burning of human flesh in the quarters as it was closed since July 12. However, there was no stench in the house when it was opened, he added.

“Since Soumya suffered 90 per cent burn injuries in his quarters, as is claimed, it must have spread but all the articles in the house were found intact,” he said.

"Evidence indicate that Soumya was burnt somewhere else and then shifted to his residence which is possible only with involvement of multiple persons in the act,” the lawyer said.

While police has registered a case of murder against three persons, including deceased’s wife Bidya and Paralakhemundi DFO Behera, it has not yet interrogated the duo. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp