Cloud on paddy output in Odisha as rain deserts

Published: 18th July 2021 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy Crop

Paddy Crop (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  A dry July has led to a drought-like situation in the district with farmers apprehending a drastic fall in paddy production during the ongoing kharif season.

In July so far, Sambalpur has received 570.6 mm rain. The rainfall in the last one week, however, has been a scant 107.4 mm. In absence of adequate showers, agricultural activities in the kharif season have already been delayed.

A target has been set to grow paddy over 1,07,750 hectare of land across nine blocks in the district during this kharif season,. Convener of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) Ashok Pradhan said the situation has become alarming this season.

“Farmers had already faced huge losses during the rabi season as standing paddy crops over large tracts of land were damaged due to the cyclone Yaas-induced rain. Though we were hopeful about a good cropping in the kharif season, the scanty rainfall has cast a doubt on our hopes.

“He further said though transplantation of paddy usually starts around the end of June, around 90 per cent of farmers are yet to begin the work in absence of adequate rainfall. If it is delayed for more than a week, the output of paddy will be affected. Neither the district administration nor the State government is paying any heed to the severity of the situation, Pradhan alleged.

An agriculture official said many districts in the region are dealing with scanty rainfall this season.

“However, we are expecting good rainfall in a week’s time which will improve the situation.  The areas under irrigated command will not be affected much but in absence of rainfall, the farmland under minor irrigation projects will face problems. The situation is being reviewed and if there is no improvement, we will think of a contingency plan,” he added. 

