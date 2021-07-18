STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Community health officers to look after wellness centres in Odisha

As mandated by the Ministry of Health, the State will have 6794 HWCs by strengthening 5400 sub-centres, 1288 PHCs and 106 UPHCs by December 2022.  

Published: 18th July 2021 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra

Odisha Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha government has decided to deploy community health officers at all rural health sub-centres, primary health centres (PHCs) and urban PHCs that are being converted into health and wellness centres (HWCs) for better healthcare delivery.

With the criteria prescribing that a staff nurse trained on community health can be engaged, the State government has in principle approved that after joining the nursing officers - recently recruited by Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) - will be mandatorily trained on community health and posted in HWCs as community health officers.

“They will be posted for a minimum period of five years as first posting after successful completion of the training. As per the training schedule, the required number of candidates will be selected in batches at the district level chronologically from the merit list of OSSSC,” said a health official.

Sources said only 1637 HWCs, including 318 sub-centres, 1229 PHCs and 90 UPHCs are now operational in the State which is only 51 per cent of the cumulative target up to 2020-21.

In order to achieve the target set by the Ministry of Health, 5028 HWCs are to be made operational by 2021-22 including the pending target of 2020-21. While the State has converted over 90 per cent of the PHCs and UPHCs as HWCs, the focus is now on developing the sub-centres as HWCs. 

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the training of community health officers will be completed in three to four batches to meet the requirement of the State.

