E-Gov set for massive Rs 332 crore Odisha State Wide Area Network revamp boost

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Covid-19 pandemic necessitating a significant long-term shift to digital modes of governance, the State Cabinet on Saturday decided to undertake massive upgradation of the Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN) to improve government functioning at the districts and grassroots.

The Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the Odisha State Wide Area Network (OSWAN) upgradation project to be executed at a cost of Rs 332.09 crore.

Stating that the existing OSWAN needs modernisation and replacement of old and end-of-life equipment, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said that it will be extremely crucial for ensuring effective governance by using the latest technology in data, voice and video transmission.

It will include provisioning of secondary bandwidth at State, 30 district and 314 block headquarters for enhancement of high speed bandwidth, load sharing and uninterrupted connectivity.

The Chief Secretary said it will include use of multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) technology for better reliability and secure connectivity.

OSWAN provides the State with a basic information technology backbone that is utilised for carrying data, video and voice traffic, facilitating inter/intra departmental communication and data sharing within the State.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for enacting a new law to upgrade the College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar, into a non-affiliating Unitary University as Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR).

The Chief Secretary said OUTR will provide facilities and opportunities for graduate and postgraduate education, PhD, research in the field of engineering, science and technology, including information technology and its application, architecture and management through instruction, training, research, development and extension.

The OUTR will serve as a centre for fostering cooperation and interaction between the academic, research community and industry.

Besides, it will identify and establish linkages including MoUs for long-term relationship with industry bodies and individual companies for creating opportunities for teachers and students of the university.

The Cabinet also approved waiver of royalty and other statutory payments for supply of khondalite

blocks from reserved mines to ensure easy implementation of projects in Puri under ABADHA scheme and

support sustainable development of heritage cities.

The government had reserved six khondalite blocks -Chandia, Sukuaparah and Teligarh in Jajpur district, Govindpur in Cuttack, Kurumpada and Kundakundi Kund at Narangarh in Khurda district for mining by Odisha Mining Corporation.