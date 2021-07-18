STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganja seized from saree packets in Odisha, three held

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the police from Kesinga in Kalahandi district intercepted a saree laden Bolero on NH 26 near the police Station.

Ganja

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The Odisha police seized 1.66 kgs of ganja kept in saree packets while being
transported in a four-wheeler near Kesinga in Kalahandi district on Sunday.

The police arrested three persons, including a woman.

The accused persons - two men from Saran in Chapra district of Bihar and a woman from Balia of Uttar Pradesh, were interrogated. They will be produced in the court on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the police from Kesinga in Kalahandi district intercepted a saree laden Bolero on NH 26 near the police Station. During search, the police stumbled upon 220 pockets of ganja weighing around 166 kg kept inside saree packs.

Police sources said the contraband was kept in saree packets and was being transported to Jharkhand.

"The contraband has been seized and the three persons have been arrested. They are being interrogated to track the chain and the source of procurement," said a police official.

The Bolero has also been seized. As per investigation, the contraband was brought from Malkangiri district. Further investigation was on.

