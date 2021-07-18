Odisha: CCRs not required for promotion of Group C staff

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to remove difficulties faced by the Group C government employees in getting promotion, the Cabinet on Saturday approved a proposal to amend the Odisha Civil Services (Criteria for promotion) Rules, 1992.

The amendment proposed that annual confidence character rolls (CCRs) and performance appraisal reports (PARs) in the prescribed format will no longer be required for consideration of promotion for Group C employees.

Instead, authorities under whom the employees have worked during the year will assess and record a remark in the Human Resource Management System as ‘fit for shouldering higher responsibility’ or ‘not fit for shouldering higher responsibility’.

The remark will be taken into consideration and placed before the departmental promotion committee (DPC).

Group C employees are mostly not considered for promotion due to lack of CCRs/PARs due to different reasons like non-initiation/non recording by reporting, reviewing and accepting authorities and non-familiarisation with online portal and technical glitches hindering online submission.

Besides, the Cabinet approved the proposal for the Odisha Heads of Department (Methods of Recruitment of Conditions of Service of Establishment Officers, Administrative Officers and senior administrative officers in the office of heads of departments) Common Cadre Rules, 2019 to facilitate promotion of the employees.

The proposal for amendment of the Odisha Government Land Settlement Act, 1962 to simplify the process and help settle the long-pending Khasmahal, Nazul, Gramakantha Parambok or Abadi lands in favour of the persons under occupation by extending the date of period of settlement which was February 26, 2006, was approved.

The Cabinet also approved two-laning of a 23-km stretch of Duduka-Gopalpur-Toparia road with paved shoulders estimated at Rs 102.65 crore. It will serve as a mining traffic bearing road connecting Basundhara coal mines to improve inter-state connectivity.

Besides, the Cabinet cleared a proposal to reduce stamp duty charged from 5 per cent to two per cent of the conveyance deed (agreement) between a developer and landowner.

Besides, the Cabinet approved several water supply projects for Sundargarh district and Athagarh and Tigiria blocks of Cuttack district.