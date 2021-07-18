Odisha: IFFCO store manager among two killed in road mishap

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Two persons were killed and as many sustained serious injuries in a car accident at Taladanda on Cuttack-Paradip State highway under Kujang police limits on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as senior store manager of IFFCO, Paradip Ramakant Mishra and the driver of the vehicle, Pratap Sethy. The incident took place when the vehicle Mishra (45) was travelling in lost control and rammed into a roadside tree on the highway.

Mishra was returning to his residence in Bhubaneswar after attending office in Paradip with his wife and teenage son along with driver Sethy (35). While Mishra and Sethy died on the spot, Mishra’s wife and son were shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar and their condition is said to be critical.