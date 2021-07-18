Periodic assessment for Class IX, X students in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking lessons from the problems it faced during alternative assessment of Class X students following cancellation of annual HSC examinations, the State government on Saturday announced the introduction of a Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system for evaluation of students’ performance in Class IX and X from this academic session.

“The new assessment criteria followed by CBSE and other boards will be introduced for the first time in the State,” said School and Mass Education (SME) department Secretary Satyabrata Sahu.

Sahu said that under the new assessment system, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will conduct four formative (short) and two summative assessments of students in an academic year. The four formative assessments will be held in the second week of September, first week of November, second week of January and second week of March.

The final examinations will be held as usual in the month of March. The results of the formative and summative assessment will be taken into consideration for evaluation in case of any difficulty in conducting final exams. The assessments will be supervised by class and subject teachers at the school level. The BSE will prepare the questions and dispatch the same to the districts from where they will be sent to schools for assessment, Sahu said. He added that the Council of Higher Secondary Education is also planning a similar move for Plus II (higher secondary), he said.

In the absence of periodical assessment of students, the BSE faced challenges in alternative assessment of students’ performance in the annual HSC exams. Though the results were declared, many students staged protests alleging discrepancies in the evaluation process. To address their grievances, the board has now decided to conduct a special HSC examination for around 15,000 students.