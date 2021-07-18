STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain misery for Odisha farmers after June showers

The hopes of farmers of a bountiful harvesting season after the June showers have been dashed by a prolonged dry spell in the district.

The prevailing dry weather condition since the last fortnight in July has led to a drought-like situation in Balangir as farmlands have developed cracks in absence of water.

The problem is more acute in Bangomunda, Belpara, Muribahal, Khapraakhol, Titilagarh and Patnagarh blocks of the district. 

Sources said inadequate rainfall has brought crucial agricultural activities like transplanting and beushaning to a standstill in the kharif season.

Most of the farm fields in the district are uplands where paddy is sown by the broadcasting method. In the current season, broadcasting of paddy seeds has been taken up in around 1,24,700 hectare (ha) of land. However, the absence of rain has affected beushaning.

“The early onset of monsoon followed by good rain in June had raised our hopes of good crops this year. But now, we are staring at uncertainty due to lack of adequate rains,” said Thabir Dharua of Badbanki village.

The situation in Bangomunda,Muribahal and Titilagarh is more vulnerable as water from lower Indravati project is yet to be released due to the prevailing dry spell. The project provides water to 26 panchayats of the three blocks and irrigates 16,710 ha of land of 25,000 farmers. 

However, chief district agriculture officer of Balangir Baikuntha Sahu said the situation is not alarming and advised farmers not to panic.

“We are expecting a good rainfall this month. If there is less rain, we will go for non-paddy cultivation,” he added.

