Sudarshan Shaw: Saving a village of turtle conservationists, the art way

BHUBANESWAR: Sudarshan Shaw’s paintings are an interaction between man and nature. The young graphic artist, who has been extensively working on the theme of wildlife, is now organising an art fundraiser to help the coastal community that has been protecting the endangered Olive Ridley habitat at Rushikulya for ages.

The painting 'Turtles and the Sea'.

He is selling his art work ‘Turtles and the Sea’, portraying the journey of Olive Ridley turtles to the coast to lay eggs and the journey of the hatchlings back into the sea. It shows the relationship between the turtles, Rushikulya beach and the communities that protect them, he said, adding that it is a part of his series, My Picture of Divinity.

“During one of my visits to Rushikulya to witness the Arribada (congregation of Olive Ridleys), I came across this community of fishermen-cum-guides who have been at the forefront of keeping the habitat safe for the turtles and protecting their eggs. Leading them is a young fisherman Bipro Behera who is also a conservationist and a naturalist. They did not earn anything as guides during the turtle nesting season this time and due to the prolonged lockdown, Bipro and his community also lost their link with the fish market. It was very disheartening to see the plight of these people who have been putting their heart and soul for turtle conservation”, says 29-year old Sudarshan, who started the fund raiser a week back.

“Many people have come forward to contribute as they are familiar with Bipro’s contribution to the cause of Olive Ridleys,” says the Bhubaneswar-born artist.

The proceeds will go to the community. An avid traveller and a naturalist himself, Sudarshan has been focusing on wildlife and folklore since his graduation days at NIFT, New Delhi.

“Art and wildlife bond in a world where words are alien. Both speak in a language only as splendid and clever as their seeker. Both wild, both free! The bigger the room for art grows inside human hearts, the bigger the home for the wild”, says Sudarshan who has been a commissioning artist for Odisha Forest department, Wildlife Trust of India, WWF-India and National Zoological Park, New Delhi.