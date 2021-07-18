Trinity all set for Bahuda with 'Dakhinamoda' ritual

By Express News Service

PURI: With the stage set for Bahuda yatra (return car festival) of Lord Jagannath and his siblings on July 20, the ‘Dakhinamoda’ ritual of the chariots was conducted on Saturday.

As per the tradition, the three chariots were pulled and turned southwards from the exit gate of Gundicha temple known as Nakachanadwar.

Earlier on Friday engineers and carpenters had inspected the three chariots and carried out minor repairs to wheels of chariots.

On the day after observance of daily nitees of deities in the Adap Mandap, Sakaldhup bhog was offered to the deities. Three pujapandas came with the agyamallyas in a procession and handed over the order of the deities to park the chariots in front of the Nakachanadwar for their return journey.

At about 12.20 pm pulling of chariots began and about 500 police personnel were engaged in the exercise.

Like Rath Yatra, the Bahuda Yatra will also be conducted without participation of devotees.

The entire city and Badadanda would be under curfew for 48 hours for Bahuda too. After Bahuda, Sunavesha of deities would be held on July 21, followed by Adharpana on July 22 and Niladri Bije (return to the sanctum sanctorum) on July 23.