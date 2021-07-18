STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two kids perish after enraged mother plunges them into well in Odisha

Rajesh set out in search for his family and found his wife wailing near the well, about 2 km from his house on Alima Road.

Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PHULBANI:  A 30-year-old woman allegedly pushed her two minor children into a well in a fit of rage before attempting to end her life over a family feud at Raikia, sending shockwaves in the district on Saturday.

Both the kids perished in the tragic incident while the mother survived with a minor injury. Police said M Bhagyalaxmi Patra, resident of Christian Sahi, left home on Friday afternoon with daughter Baisnabi (9) and son Jubaraj (4) over a quarrel with her husband M Rajesh Patra over some family issue. 

On Saturday morning, Rajesh set out in search for his family and found his wife wailing near the well, about 2 km from his house on Alima Road.

He was shocked to learn that Bhagyalaxmi had allegedly pushed their kids into the well and tried to commit suicide but could not dare to.

Sub-divisional police officer of G Udaygiri Tirupati Rao Patnaik who visited the spot said, the woman got minor injuries on her leg but her condition is stable. 

The incident, preliminary police investigation said, is fallout of a family feud. The SDPO said police came to know that Rajesh was having an extramarital affair which led to the fight between the husband and wife.

Police registered a case against the woman and started investigation.
 

