166 kg ganja hidden in saree packets seized, three nabbed in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Amid growing crackdown on drug peddlers, ganja smugglers are coming up with creative ways to keep their illegal trade thriving.

Kesinga police of Kalahandi district seized 1.66 quintal of ganja hidden in saree packets which were being transported in a four-wheeler, and arrested three persons including a woman on Saturday.

The accused are two men from Saran in Chapra district of Bihar and a woman from Balia of Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a saree-laden MUV on NH-26. During search, police stumbled upon 220 pouches of ganja weighing around 166 kg hidden inside saree packets.

Police said the contraband, procured from Malkangiri, was being transported to Jharkhand.

“The contraband along with the vehicle was seized. After their arrest, the three accused are being interrogated to track the smuggling supply chain,” said a police official.

The trio will be produced in court on Monday. Further investigation is on.