Bear snooping around Nuapada town captured

Sources said as there are less fodder and fruit plants in the forest, there have been several instances of wild animals entering the town.

Published: 19th July 2021 08:47 AM

The bear being released in Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary.

The bear being released in Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA:  The wild bear, which was snooping around Nuapada town since the last four days and keeping the residents on the edge, has been finally captured.

The Forest department on Sunday morning captured the bear and later released it in Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary. Khariar divisional forest officer (Territorial) Bibek Kumar said the frequent straying of the wild animal into human habitations may have posed threat to residents as well as the bear itself.

“We decided to relocate the bear to a safer place where it can find adequate fodder. The bear was trapped early in the morning and sent to Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary,” he added.  

Sources said as there are less fodder and fruit plants in the forest, there have been several instances of wild animals entering the town.  

Though the animals were not reacting violently towards humans, there was a possibility of man-animal conflict.

On July 14, the bear had strayed into the town from the nearby Saliha reserve forest. It sneaked into the residence of Nuapada Collector Swadha Dev Singh in search of food and was found feasting on fruits in the backyard garden.

Eventually, forest guards were deployed at the Collector’s residence to monitor the animal’s movement and restrict people from gathering near the premises. Though the bear went back to the forest late in the night, it came back the next morning. 

The bear continued to visit the Collector’s residence for four days. Besides, it also went near Nuapada police station late in the night on Saturday following which the Forest officials decided to capture the animal.

Subsequently, a trap was laid and when the bear entered the premises of the Collector’s residence again, it was captured.

On July 8, the same bear had strayed into the soil conservation office but was later guided back to the forest.

