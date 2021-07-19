Development projects in Cuttack reviewed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Sunday reviewed Taladanda canal renovation and other development projects in Cuttack city and directed officials concerned to ensure timely completion of all the works.

Pandian visited the project sites of Taladanda canal and Netaji Bus Terminal in the morning. The first phase work of the Taladanda canal renovation project of 1.55 km is nearing completion.

Official sources said it has been decided to extend the canal work up to the NH-16. The total length of the renovation with roads on both sides up to the NH will be 3.55 km. He directed the officials to ensure the shifting of the utilities and expedite the project work.

The Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) is being built over an area of 17.91 acres in Khan Nagar.

Pandian directed the officials to discuss with the people regarding the shifting of the library from the project site and submit a proposal regarding its relocation at a suitable new site within 10 days. The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2022.

Along with SCB Medical College and Hospital transformation, both these projects were taken up under the 5T initiative of Chief Minister for decongestion and transformation of Cuttack.