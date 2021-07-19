STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gajapati Police oversight adds to ACF death mystery

While a team left for Balasore and Mayurbhanj, many lapses are slowly emerging, adding twist to the shocking incident.

Published: 19th July 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 08:41 AM

Police Illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  As Parlakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Rajan Mohapatra’s death remains shrouded in mystery with no breakthrough yet, grave lapses in police investigation as well as securing of evidence have come to fore.

While a team left for Balasore and Mayurbhanj, many lapses are slowly emerging, adding twist to the shocking incident. 

Sources said, keys to the ACF’s quarters were not in police custody till the forensic team reached for evidence collection four days later. Apparently, it was with DFO Sangram Behera.

When the forensic team got there on Friday, it found no signs of a fire mishap as was claimed to be the reason behind Soumya’s death.

No stench of burnt human flesh or gutted property were detected leading to Soumya’s father Abhimanyu and lawyer Parathasarthi Nayak claim that the ACF was set afire elsewhere and later shifted to the residence as part of an orchestrated murder. 

Besides speculation is rife on why the deceased’s wife Bidya Bharati was allowed to leave Parlakhemundi and go to Udala though her in-laws have leveled charges against her. 

Similarly, posers are being raised why Soumya was not rushed to Visakhapatnam which is closer to Paralakhemundi rather he was shifted  to a private hospital in Cuttack. The records of district headquarters hospital where he was first admitted have discrepancies.

Authorities are yet to justify why treatment records of Soumya were overwritten. As per DHH records, the doctor on duty at time of Soumya’s admission was Dr Keshab Patra but later on verification it was found to be Dr K Behera. 

So far, police have not quizzed any of the three persons who were named in the FIR after a murder case was registered. A team reached DFO Behera’s office to verify official records including attendance register but since he was absent, the team had to return empty-handed. 

Similarly, the deceased ACF’s wife Bidya Bharati Panda and even cook Mamath Kambha are yet to be interrogated which has raised many questions.

Amidst the confusion, a special police team on Sunday left for Balasore and Mayurbhanj to interrogate deceased ACF’s mother in Balasore and wife Bidya Bharati’s parents in Mayurbhanj. Bidya Bharati is currently in Udala with her family.

The six-member team was led by Paralakhemundi IIC Bibekananda Swain. Police sources said the team may take three days to return and if necessary Bidya Bharati may be brought to Paralakhemundi for further questioning. 

On July 11, Soumya was rescued from his official quarters in Paralakhemundi with 90 per cent burn injuries and succumbed the next day. His wife was present at the time of the incident. Soumya’s family has alleged that Bidya Bharati and DFO Behera are behind the murder, a charge both have refuted.
 

