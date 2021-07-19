Illegal transportation of sand: 17 trucks seized in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cracking down on illegal sand quarrying, Commissionerate Police on Saturday seized 17 sand-loaded trucks and an excavator at Kathajodi riverbed near Jhinkiria in 42 Mauza. Police also detained the drivers in connection with the case.

“Acting on the instruction of DCP Prateek Singh following allegations of massive illegal sand transportation, a team of Sadar police with the help of special squad conducted a raid and seized the vehicles,” said IIC Sadar SB Jena.

The seized vehicles and machines have been handed over to Sadar tehsildar for initiating necessary legal action. The revenue officials have also imposed fine of Rs 75,000 on each vehicle, Jena added.