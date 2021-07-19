Mystery shrouds man’s death in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 26-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Narankunta within Badasahi police limits in Mayurbhanj on Sunday. He was identified as Pramod Singh of Baripada town.

Pramod worked as a construction labourer and lived with his mother and wife in Baripada town. On Saturday, Pramod visited his uncle’s house at Chakapur and the next morning, he went to meet his father Anil Singh, who lived with his third wife in Narankunta.

Villagers overheard the father-son duo quarrelling. They later found Pramod’s body lying inside the house beside a blood-stained axe with Anil and his wife missing.

Pramod’s wife Saraswati Singh lodged a complaint with Badasahi police accusing her father-in-law of killing her husband. OIC Gopal Karna said prima facie, it appears Pramod was killed due to family dispute. “Basing on the complaint of the deceased’s wife, we have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and efforts are on nab the accused,” he added.