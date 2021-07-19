STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mystery shrouds man’s death in Odisha

A 26-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Narankunta within Badasahi police limits in Mayurbhanj.

Published: 19th July 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 26-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Narankunta within Badasahi police limits in Mayurbhanj on Sunday. He was identified as Pramod Singh of Baripada town.

Pramod worked as a construction labourer and lived with his mother and wife in Baripada town. On Saturday, Pramod visited his uncle’s house at Chakapur and the next morning, he went to meet his father Anil Singh, who lived with his third wife in Narankunta.

Villagers overheard the father-son duo quarrelling. They later found Pramod’s body lying inside the house beside a blood-stained axe with Anil and his wife missing. 

Pramod’s wife Saraswati Singh lodged a complaint with Badasahi police accusing her father-in-law of killing her husband. OIC Gopal Karna said prima facie, it appears Pramod was killed due to family dispute. “Basing on the complaint of the deceased’s wife, we have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and efforts are on nab the accused,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Crime
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp