Odisha: DEOs asked to ensure COVID norms on school campuses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after issuing standard operating procedure (SOP) for schools for reopening of Class X and XII students from July 26, School and Mass Education (SME) department on Sunday asked all District Education Officers and nodal officers to ensure strict implementation of the SOP at school level.

The DEOs have been asked to ensure that classrooms and campuses are disinfected and cleaned regularly and a daily record of areas cleaned be maintained. However, under any circumstances, students will not be engaged in any of the cleaning activities.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said DEOs have been asked to ensure that there is adequate sensitisation among teachers, parents, staff, and members of School Management Committees.