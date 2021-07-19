One held for sexual assault in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Town police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old man on the charge of sexually assaulting an elderly woman near district headquarters hospital (DHH) on April 27.

Sources said the accused raped the victim while she was attending to her ailing granddaughter admitted to the DHH.

After the incident, the victim was treated at the hospital and later sent to the counselling centre, Sakhi. Administrator of the centre Madhuchanda Ghadei filed an FIR, leading to the arrest of the culprit. Town police station IIC Namita Nayak said the accused was produced in court on the day.