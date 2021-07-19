STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Out of seasonal hostels, children of migrants turn labourers: Study

Education of children of migrant labourers of the State has come to a halt with schools closed and classes going virtual since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Published: 19th July 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Children

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Education of children of migrant labourers of the State has come to a halt with schools closed and classes going virtual since the Covid-19 outbreak.

A large number of vulnerable children in the schoolgoing age had to give up education and migrate along with their parents to work sites owing to closure of schools and seasonal hostels during the second wave of the pandemic.

This has come to fore in a study conducted by Aide et Action recently among 52 migrant parents who shifted to other districts within Odisha besides, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to work in construction sites and brick kilns earlier this year.

It pointed out that although some parents owned smart phones and were aware of online education, they could not afford to buy internet data packs to ensure continuous access to virtual classes. 

“Covid affected education of migrant children in many ways during both the waves. In the first wave, many of them who returned to Odisha along with their migrant parents did not get admission due to closure of schools in their villages. Many migrants were clueless who to approach for readmission as schools were closed. Those who were left behind by parents with their grandparents or relatives prior to the Covid outbreak last year lost their education to school closure and lack of access to the internet. In the second wave, children did not get access to schooling at the places where they migrated”, said Umi Daniel, Director, Migration & Education, Aide et Action International.

Odisha has over 200 seasonal hostels in high migration prone blocks in western Odisha districts of Nuapada, Bargarh and Balangir.

These hostels retained around 8,000 children of migrants. Following lockdown in the first wave, these hostels were closed and children shifted to their relatives’ houses. 

“This time when their parents decided to move out for work, they took their children as the hostels are yet to open”, Daniel added.

At the brick kilns and construction sites, there is an increase of 69 per cent of migrant children this year than the previous year out of which, 49 pc of children are in the age group of 6-14.

The report pointed out that most of such children have entered into the labour force, either to help their parents or work as paid labourers. Only 26 pc of the parents who were interviewed said that their child is engaged in taking sibling care while another four per cent said they only roam around the work sites.

Most of the parents suggested that schools should be opened with appropriate Covid norms or remedial classes be provided as an alternative to their children at both the source (village) and destination (work sites).

Findings

  • There is an increase of 69 pc of migrant children at brick kilns and construction sites

  • Around 26 pc children engaged in taking sibling care 

  • Four pc children roam around the work sites

  • 200 seasonal hostels in high migration-prone blocks

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Schools Odisha Migrant Labourers COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp