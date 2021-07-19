STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

School reopening hasty, ensure COVID vaccination for teachers first: Experts

While it is a fact that some higher education institutes and schools became COVID hotspots when they were opened prior to the second wave.

Published: 19th July 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises a classroom.

A worker sanitises a classroom. (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Educationists and parents have flagged concern over students’ safety with the Odisha government announcing to reopen schools for Class X and XII students from July 26. They alleged the decision to reopen schools before ensuring vaccination of teachers and staff could jeopardise the plan like the reopening of schools in January after the first wave. 

What is more shocking is that neither the School and Mass Education (SME) and Higher Education departments nor the Health and Family Welfare department have any data on vaccination of teachers and other school and college employees.

While, it is a fact that some higher education institutes and schools became Covid hotspots when they were opened prior to the second wave.

Sources said Odisha has around 2.58 lakh teachers in both elementary and secondary schools. There would be around 85,000 teachers only at secondary and higher secondary levels.

Though no official data on how many have been fully vaccinated and how many have got at least a single dose is available, as per estimates by various teachers’ bodies, around 50 per cent (pc) teachers have been fully vaccinated and around 70 pc have got one dose.

Educationist Prof Pritish Acharya said every parent and teacher want the schools to reopen as there is no alternative to offline classes, but not at the risk of infection.

“Classes can resume after vaccination of all teachers and staff on priority,” he said. 

The teachers have been requesting the government to prioritise vaccination for them and declare them Covid warriors as they have been engaged in different works like uniform, books and MDM distribution besides assessment and surveys. But the government has turned a blind eye to the demand.

“Vaccination of teachers should be prioritised by reducing the second dose gap as it was made for the students and sportspersons visiting abroad. Several states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi have vaccinated teachers on priority,” said Odisha Secondary School Teachers Association general secretary Prakash Mohanty said.

School reopening hasty, ensure vax for teachers first: experts

Former chairman of Council of Higher Secondary Education Basudev Chhatoi said the decision to reopen schools is a hasty one. The government should have waited till vaccination of the 18 plus age group was completed, he suggested.

“Not only the teaching and non-teaching staff, the parents of students who attend classes should also be fully vaccinated before the resumption of classes. How can parents allow their children especially when there is a threat of a third wave,” he wondered. Chairman of Odisha Parents’ Federation Basudev Bhatt warned that the government will be held responsible if any student or teacher gets infected.

The government should also supply sanitisers and masks to all schools, he demanded. While SME Secretary Satyabrata Sahu did not respond to calls and messages from TNIE, Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said though there is no segregated data on vaccination, the government will prioritise inoculation of teachers and those vaccinated will take classes.

QR code-based identity card for rly vendors

Khurda Road railway division has introduced a unique system to identify authorised vendors selling food items at stations.

ECoR sources said all authorised vendors have been provided with identity card with QR code that contain all information. The I-cards issued earlier have been replaced with QR code based cards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp